Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NYSE MGY opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

