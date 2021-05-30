FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Raised by Cormark (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

NYSE:RY opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $104.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

