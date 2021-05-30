FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 182.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

