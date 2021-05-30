Covalon Technologies (COV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 31st.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE COV opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.36. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.92.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has five proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device; aquaguard moisture barrier technology, an impermeable moisture barrier that allows the clinician or patient to cover wounds, dressings, and intravenous sites to keep them dry; and covaguard antimicrobial sanitizing technology that incorporates Benzalkonium Chloride into a lipid delivery system to surfaces and skin to kill viruses and bacteria.

