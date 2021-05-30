National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

