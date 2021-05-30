Citigroup Upgrades Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) to “Neutral”

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIAFF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

