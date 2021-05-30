$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after buying an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

