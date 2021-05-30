Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
