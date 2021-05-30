Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.14 ($117.82).

DG opened at €93.40 ($109.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.12. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

