Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$7.25 at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.58.

CVE SDE opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.80. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$5.18.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

