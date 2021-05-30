Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Seaport Global Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 31st. Seaport Global Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

