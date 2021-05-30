Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $149.61 and last traded at $149.12, with a volume of 6657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.