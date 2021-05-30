Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Increases By 186.7%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $135.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.701 dividend. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRYAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

