Short Interest in Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Grows By 191.1%

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,339,500 shares, a growth of 191.1% from the April 29th total of 2,177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,649,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enzyme Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

