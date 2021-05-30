Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 196.6% from the April 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HGV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

