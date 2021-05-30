Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £10,419.50 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14).

LON:AVON opened at GBX 3,096 ($40.45) on Friday. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,665 ($34.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of £960.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,306.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,370.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

