Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

NDSN stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.