Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

NYSE:CSL opened at $192.32 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $197.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.93 and a 200 day moving average of $161.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

