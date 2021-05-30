Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prudential Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.