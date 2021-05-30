Brokers Issue Forecasts for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

