Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

REG stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

