Costamare (CMRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Costamare has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

