The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

