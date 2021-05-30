BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

