Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $340.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.39 and its 200-day moving average is $273.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

