Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for UDR, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for UDR in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $47.63 on Friday. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

