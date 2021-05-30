Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Friday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

About Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

