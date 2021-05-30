Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Friday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
About Rovio Entertainment Oyj
