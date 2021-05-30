$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce $24.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.43 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $993,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

