MyWish Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,236.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $6,236.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00864167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.95 or 0.08753205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00087760 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

