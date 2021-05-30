8PAY (8PAY) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $495,942.05 and approximately $12,620.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00313052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00192068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.72 or 0.00822245 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

