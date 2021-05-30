ZPER Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. ZPER has a market cap of $578,911.07 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00110431 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002379 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.75 or 0.00688013 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

