Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $258.73 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 837,409,609 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

