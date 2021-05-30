Arion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $43,985.91 and approximately $114.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00191952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.00826540 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,027,260 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

