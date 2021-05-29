908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 148,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,359. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -33.98.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

MASS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.