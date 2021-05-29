Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,314. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

