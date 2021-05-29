Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Down 33.8% This Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $153.56 million and $8.05 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00020428 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.00859822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.10 or 0.08655127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087607 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

