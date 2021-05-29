YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,827. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. YETI has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $91.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

