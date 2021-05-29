The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,285. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

