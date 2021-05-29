Zacks: Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). ION Geophysical posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

IO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,942. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

