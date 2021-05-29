Mushroom Hits One Day Volume of $14.00 (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Mushroom has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC on exchanges. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and $14.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mushroom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00314489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00193537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.00832716 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mushroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mushroom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.