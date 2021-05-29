OptionRoom Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $188,215.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00314489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00193537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.00832716 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

