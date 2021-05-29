Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.13 million.

CSPR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 336,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSPR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

