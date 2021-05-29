Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million.

NASDAQ BFLY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 2,482,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,556. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.