eBoost (EBST) 1-Day Volume Tops $83.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $83.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00469579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

