Energi Market Capitalization Reaches $77.19 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Energi has a market cap of $77.19 million and $472,356.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00264956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00044022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,180,471 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

