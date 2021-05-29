Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $77.53 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $6.51 or 0.00018951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $77.53 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,337.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.28 or 0.06550494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.35 or 0.01841561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00469579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00180928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.31 or 0.00694013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00467711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00419469 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,914,726 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

