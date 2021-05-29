Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Achieves $961.38 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $54.89 or 0.00159862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $961.38 million and $63.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00419469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00341984 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010877 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.