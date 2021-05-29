Base Protocol Price Tops $1.28 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 million and $89,410.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00072071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.26 or 0.00851137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.20 or 0.08635435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,359 coins and its circulating supply is 945,798 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

