Newton Reaches Market Cap of $16.49 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $16.49 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00312972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00194579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00827297 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

