Tellor Price Down 4.3% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.29 or 0.00148472 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $84.06 million and approximately $91.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00847217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.93 or 0.08564007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00087264 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,750,015 coins and its circulating supply is 1,671,373 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

